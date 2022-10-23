Technological university VC ouster may spell doom for varsity amendment bill

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court verdict quashing the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor would not only affect the continuance of four other VCs appointed in a similar manner, but may also spell trouble for the bill that proposes to alter the VC selection process.

The University Laws (Amendment) Bill has a provision that allegedly violates UGC regulations, academics point out. The regulations say the chancellor (governor) shall appoint the VC from a panel of names recommended by the search-cum-selection committee. However, the bill says it will be done from a panel comprising three names recommended by a “majority of members” of the committee.

The purpose of introducing the bill was to increase the number of members of the search committee from three to five to give the government upper hand in VC selection. If the chancellor’s and UGC nominees do not fall in line, the government will be able to shortlist three names of its choice with the concurrence of the other three nominees – one each of the government, the university senate and higher education council.

“The amendment that only VC hopefuls shortlisted by ‘majority of members’ can be considered for appointment, will not pass legal scrutiny as it violates UGC regulations,” said a former VC. Increasing the number of members in the search committee may also be legally challenged in the wake of the SC verdict, he said.

For Khan, who has voiced fierce opposition against the bill, the verdict may come in handy to further delay his assent, said legal experts. The SC had on Friday held that in case of any conflict between state legislation (university laws) and central legislation (UGC regulations), the latter shall prevail. “If the governor feels there is an inconsistency between state legislation and central law, he can send the bill back to the assembly. If the house insists on assent, he can refer it to the President,” said Justice K T Thomas.

This would give the governor more time to consider the bill and allow him, in the meantime, to review the appointment of other VCs selected in a similar manner, said sources. The recommendation of a single name instead of a “panel of names” by the search committee was what led to quashing of KTU VC’s appointment.

Five other VCs, including Kerala University’s V P Mahadevan Pillai whose term ends on Monday, were appointed in a similar manner, it is pointed out. The appointment of VCs of Sanskrit, MG, Fisheries and Kannur will also come under the scanner.

The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ collective, said there were two UGC norm violations in the appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University VC. The committee gave only Ravindran’s name instead of a “panel of names”. Also, the committee was not constituted as per UGC norms, SUCC said.

GOVT MAY SEEK REVIEW

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government will explore the possibilities of appealing the SC verdict. “There are cases in the HC regarding the KTU VC’s posting — whether it should be based on KTU Act or UGC rules. What the SC considered was that only one name was recommended. What can we do if all search committee members recommend the same name,” she asked.

