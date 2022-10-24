Aryadan Muhammed’s autobiography to spark debate on groupism in Congress

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The autobiography of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed will spark a debate on groupism in the party. The book to be released in four months reveals Aryadan’s views on groups in the state Congress. The book was completed by him during his last two years of life.

The printing of the book will be completed soon and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to release it. The book release event will be planned according to the availability of Rahul Gandhi. “In the book, he opined that the groups under K Karunakaran and A K Antony were capable of taking the party to election victories. They joined hands during the election to ensure the victory of the party. But after Karunakaran and Antony, the groups failed to work together to win elections. Aryadan explained the positives and negatives of groupism in the book which will surely spark a debate in the state,” a source said.

Aryadan also reveals the part of his political career with Antony. “Aryadan stood with Antony when he took a stand against Indira Gandhi during Emergency. He recalls those days in the book. He also mentioned that he extended support to Indira when she took positive steps for the development of the nation,” the source added.

The book reveals Aryadan’s positions on the Babri Masjid demolition and communal forces. The travails he underwent because of of his alleged role in the murder of Sakhavu Kunhali before he was acquitted are also revealed in the book.

The book will be released by Aryadan Muhammed Foundation, chaired by former chief minister Oommen Chandy. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan are the patrons of the foundation. Before the autobiography, the foundation will release a book consisting of Aryadan’s budget speeches.

The foundation will organise several seminars and campaigns to promote secularism in the state. The campaigns will mould young political leaders. A headquarters for the foundation will soon be set up in Malappuram district.

