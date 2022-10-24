‘Different’ couples unite to set relationship goals

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Life had not been fair to them. However, they had found each other. And it was all they needed to overcome any challenge, including the ones posed by their own bodies. Over 56 differently-abled couples from across the state gathered in Kozhikode on Sunday to spread cheer, motivation and positive energy.

The occasion was the get-together organised by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC) at its Chevayur campus in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kozhikode.

Among the attendees were couples, where one partner was differently-abled, while the other was not. Social influencers Hamzah and Minnu, the brain behind the initiative, were one such couple. Minnu is blind since birth. Hamza has no physical difficulties.

“For a person with disabilities, finding a partner is a major task, especially in our country where differently-abled persons are pushed away from the mainstream. For parents, ensuring that their differently-abled children get married is not on the agenda owing to social stigma,” said Hamzah.

Matrimonial site for differently abled soon

Citi ng Minnu’s example, he said she had to face several problems within her family and among friends. “It was after our marriage that I decided to come forward with Minnu on social media to try and let others know that we are all common people living in this society,” he said. However, he did wait before taking the big step on social media.

“After our marriage in 2019, we decided to wait for two years to prove to society that our marriage is not a failure. Later, we started talking on social media about marriages between or with differently- abled persons and readied platforms for such people to meet others,” Hamzah said. He said several people with physical challenges came forward and shared their experiences and desire for a partner who understood them better, sometimes than their own families.

“The latest get-together aimed at bringing these people under one roof and inform society about how successfully we lead our married lives,” he said. Kannur District Judge R L Baiju inaugurated the programme. Sub-Judge and secretary of DLSA Kozhikode Shaija L, ward councillor Ajitha P N, CRC Director Roshan Bijli K N attended.

The decision to launch a matrimonial site, exclusively for differently-abled persons looking to starting a new life with a partner who understands them, was al so taken at the gathering. The site will be a joint initiative of Hamzah and Minnu and backed by the CRC and other non-profit organisations.

