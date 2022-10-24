Home States Kerala

Four of nine VCs shown door were appointed by Governor Arif Khan

The governor had publicly criticised the search committee’s recommendation of a single person instead of a “panel of names” as laid down in the UGC regulations.

Published: 24th October 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asked nine vice-chancellors to step down in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict, his decision to appoint four of these academics has come under the scanner.

In December last year, a search committee, constituted by Khan to shortlist a VC for the Sanskrit University had recommended only the name of M V Narayanan to the post. The minutes of the search committee meeting, accessed by TNIE, showed that the panel had shortlisted seven candidates “who met the eligibility criteria.” However, the committee unanimously proposed Narayanan’s name, saying he was “far superior to other candidates’’.

The governor had publicly criticised the search committee’s recommendation of a single person instead of a “panel of names” as laid down in the UGC regulations. The governor, who did not take a decision on the search committee’s recommendation for three months, appointed Narayanan to the post in March this year. This was reportedly at the insistence of the government.

“The governor’s opposition to the recommendation of a single person by the search committee clearly showed that he was aware it was a violation of UGC regulations. So the appointment of the same person later is mysterious,” said R S Sasikumar of the Save University Campaign Committee.

Prior to the appointment of Sanskrit University VC, the governor had also appointed M K Jayaraj as VC of Calicut University and K Riji John as Fisheries University VC. While the search committee for Calicut University VC comprised a non-academician (Chief Secretary), only a single name was proposed by the search committee for Fisheries University’s VC. Though both were in violation of the UGC regulations, there was no opposition from the governor.

The reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University VC was also done by Khan. However, when the reappointment turned controversial, the governor admitted his “mistake”. He also accused Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan of “exerting influence” on him to appoint the academic who hails from Kannur.

Guv calls up KU VC, exerts pressure to quit 
T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reportedly exerted pressure on Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai to resign before issuing marching orders  to nine vice-chancellors, it is reliably learnt. The governor, who telephoned Pillai on Sunday afternoon, asked him to tender his resignation. According to sources, it was to avoid a situation where Pillai had to resign on the very day his term ends. However, Pillai said he would not resign and said the governor was free to terminate him if he wants. By Sunday evening, the governor wrote to the nine VCs asking them to resign by 11.30 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Governor vice-chancellors UGC regulations
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp