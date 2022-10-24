'Have not sacked any VCs; only given them option for an honourable exit,' says Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday clarified that his letter to nine Vice Chancellors on the previous day, asking them to resign, was to give them the option for an 'honourable exit' in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict.

The Governor told reporters at the Raj Bhavan that formal show cause notices have been issued to the Vice Chancellors on Monday asking why their appointment should not be declared 'void ab-initio' as stated in the apex court verdict. He added that the Vice Chancellors have been given time till 5 pm on November 3 to reply.

"I need not sack anybody as the Supreme Court has already said their appointments are void ab-initio. I was trying to give them (Vice Chancellors) an escape route. I will hear them if they want and consider whatever reasons they give," Khan said. The Governor said he will put in place "alternative arrangements" only after the deadline for Vice Chancellors to show cause ends on November 3.

The Governor stressed that it was only the VC selection process that has been questioned by the Supreme and the nine Vice Chancellors can apply again to the post if they are eligible.

"I spoke to the Vice Chancellors and told them you are the best VCs in the country. But the Supreme Court has left no option before me but to go for a fresh selection process," Khan said.

The Governor added that the appointment of the first Vice Chancellors of the newly-established Digital University and Open University are also under the scanner. "I am studying the two cases and have sought legal opinion. The Supreme Court does not make any exception in the case of Vice Chancellors," he reminded.

The Governor's unprecedented move came in the wake of Friday's Supreme Court verdict quashing the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree. The apex court had held that a Vice Chancellor selection committee constituted contrary to the UGC regulations or appointment made on the basis of single name panel shall be "illegal and void ab initio".

In the letter to the VCs on Sunday, the Governor informed that in view of the Supreme Court judgement, the appointments made in state universities, contrary to the law, have to be rectified. He added that fresh appointments are to be made to these posts in accordance with the law.

Six Vice Chancellors were asked to step down as only a single name was provided by the search cum selection committee to the Chancellor (Governor) for appointment. These include the Vice Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries & Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Three other Vice Chancellors were asked to quit as a "non-academician" (Chief Secretary) was part of the three-member search cum selection committee. These include Vice Chancellors of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, University of Calicut and Cochin University of Science & Technology.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday clarified that his letter to nine Vice Chancellors on the previous day, asking them to resign, was to give them the option for an 'honourable exit' in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict. The Governor told reporters at the Raj Bhavan that formal show cause notices have been issued to the Vice Chancellors on Monday asking why their appointment should not be declared 'void ab-initio' as stated in the apex court verdict. He added that the Vice Chancellors have been given time till 5 pm on November 3 to reply. "I need not sack anybody as the Supreme Court has already said their appointments are void ab-initio. I was trying to give them (Vice Chancellors) an escape route. I will hear them if they want and consider whatever reasons they give," Khan said. The Governor said he will put in place "alternative arrangements" only after the deadline for Vice Chancellors to show cause ends on November 3. The Governor stressed that it was only the VC selection process that has been questioned by the Supreme and the nine Vice Chancellors can apply again to the post if they are eligible. "I spoke to the Vice Chancellors and told them you are the best VCs in the country. But the Supreme Court has left no option before me but to go for a fresh selection process," Khan said. The Governor added that the appointment of the first Vice Chancellors of the newly-established Digital University and Open University are also under the scanner. "I am studying the two cases and have sought legal opinion. The Supreme Court does not make any exception in the case of Vice Chancellors," he reminded. The Governor's unprecedented move came in the wake of Friday's Supreme Court verdict quashing the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree. The apex court had held that a Vice Chancellor selection committee constituted contrary to the UGC regulations or appointment made on the basis of single name panel shall be "illegal and void ab initio". In the letter to the VCs on Sunday, the Governor informed that in view of the Supreme Court judgement, the appointments made in state universities, contrary to the law, have to be rectified. He added that fresh appointments are to be made to these posts in accordance with the law. Six Vice Chancellors were asked to step down as only a single name was provided by the search cum selection committee to the Chancellor (Governor) for appointment. These include the Vice Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries & Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. Three other Vice Chancellors were asked to quit as a "non-academician" (Chief Secretary) was part of the three-member search cum selection committee. These include Vice Chancellors of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, University of Calicut and Cochin University of Science & Technology.