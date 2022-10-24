Home States Kerala

Kerala: Left front mulls stripping Governor of chancellorship, plans protests

The front also announced it will hold a protest against Arif Mohammed Khan in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15.

Published: 24th October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the tussle between the state government and the governor is escalating, the ruling LDF has said it will discuss ways and steps to strip the governor of the powers of the chancellor of universities in the state. The front also announced it will hold a protest against Arif Mohammed Khan in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15.

“The governor makes big claims thinking that he possesses powers that he actually doesn’t have. His claim of sacking ministers is just boasting. He is exceeding his brief and the higher education sector is the worst hit by his action,” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said.

Kanam was addressing a press conference with CPM state secretary M V Govindan after the LDF  meeting at AKG centre in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday. The presser was held before the governor’s extraordinary action of seeking resignation from vice-chancellors of nine universities.

The authority to review and pass orders to rectify flaws, if any, in the functioning of the universities, including appointment of the VCs, solely rests with courts, Kanam said. “The governor need not act as if he is the court,” he said. 

CM likely to attend stir, says Govindan

Govi nda n said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to attend the stir. Workers of CPM as well as other LDF partners will take part in the stir, he said. The LDF’s decision to hold protest in front of Raj Bhavan comes in the wake of Khan’s threat of sacking ministers if they made critical remarks against him.

On Saturday too, he had targeted the state government and ministers, particularly K N Balagopal (finance) and P Rajeeve (law), saying brilliant people were leaving Kerala as ignorant people were ruling the state. Govindan alleged that the governor was implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda and abusing his power as the chancellor. “People of Kerala should give a fitting response to this,” he said.

The protest will be held at the district level too. Agitation will be held in front of colleges and university centres before November 12. LDF will also convene a state-level convention of educational experts on November 2. The front has primarily alleged that the Khan is trying to ensure entry of his nominees from Sangh Parivar in the state’s universities.

It has said the governor’s unauthorised stance on vice-chancellors’ appointments and others would adversely affect the higher education sector which has been “making great strides.” Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran has decried LDF’s move to hold the protest.

Comments

