Kochi producer accuses director of selling web series to third party

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The executive producer of a Kochi-based movie production company has lodged a complaint with the police that a filmmaker cheated him by selling a web series that he had produced to a third party.

The city north police registered a case against Venkitesh C D, 44, of Pattancherry in Palakkad.

Jain Paul, 43, of Kaloor approached the additional chief judicial magistrate court with a private complaint and secured a direction to the police to register a case and conduct a detailed probe. The police said Paul accused the filmmaker of not providing him with the web series ‘Red’ which was produced with money funded by ‘Telious Technologies, in which he is an executive producer.

“The director made the content after convincing the producer that he had the script of a series which could be produced on a low budget,” a police officer said. As per the complaint, the accused used the camera devices of the production house apart from giving Rs 1.47 lakh as remuneration to an actor and a costume designer. “The fund was provided by the production house for the web series. However, after completion of the project, the accused allegedly sold the content to a third party,” the officer said.

