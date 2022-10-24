Home States Kerala

Vishnupriya murder: Probe team recovers bag containing weapons

Published: 24th October 2022

Shyamjith being brought to Manantheri in Kannur as part of evidence collection

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  The team probing the murder of Vishnupriya of Mokeri on Sunday recovered the weapons used by the accused to commit the crime from a marshland near his house at Manantheri in Kannur district.

A team led by Kuthuparamba ACP Pradeepan Kannippoyil recovered two knives, a hammer, the blood stained dress worn by accused Shyamjith, 25, of Murikkoli during the time of the crime on Saturday. Chilly powder, a power bank, screwdriver, cap and gloves were also found.

Shyamjith had confessed to committing the crime. The police assume he made the knife himself. The officers also recovered two sim cards from Shyamjith’s mobile phone and took his bike into custody.
After the murder, Shyamjith had abandoned his dress, reached the hotel run by his father and helped him serve food. The bag in which he kept his weapons and dresses were recovered during evidence collection at Kuthuparamba on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vishnupriya’s funeral was held on Sunday in the presence of hundreds of local residents. The mortal remains were brought to the house after the postmortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, around 2.30pm.

The house witnessed emotional scenes as hundreds of people lined up to pay last respects to Vishnupriya. MP P Santhosh Kumar, MLA K P Mohanan, district panchayat president P P Divya, block panchayat president A Shylaja and Mokeri panchayat president P Valsan visited the house on Sunday.

