Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam port stir: Protest to be extended to Muthalapozhi

The anti-port protesters led by the Latin Church have decided to extend their agitation to Muthalappozhi, a fishing harbour located 40 km away from the Vizhinjam port.

Published: 24th October 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Protest representational

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The anti-port protesters led by the Latin Church have decided to extend their agitation to Muthalappozhi, a fishing harbour located 40 km away from the Vizhinjam port.
A pastoral letter issued by Archbishop Thomas J Netto, which was read out in the parishes under the Thiruvananthapuram diocese on Sunday, urged the community members to strengthen the protest as the stir completes 100 days on October 27. 

The letter asked all members to join the protest at the sea at Muthalapozhi and on the land at Vizhinjam on the day. This is the sixth pastoral letter issued by the archbishop on the issue. Addressing the issues concerning the Muthalapozhi harbour is one of the seven demands raised by protesters before the government. The fishermen community blamed the unscientific construction of the Muthalapozhi harbour for the rise in sea accidents in the region. 

On Saturday, the government decided to appoint Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to study the problem. However, the protestors insisted that a representative with knowledge of the local condition should be part of the study.

The government had on October 6 appointed a four-member team led by  M D Kudale, former additional director of CWPRS, to study the impact of the Vizhinjam port on the coast. However, the government did not consider the protesters’ demand to include an expert from their side.  As an alternative, the Vizhinjam protesters formed a seven-member committee of its own to conduct a parallel study and submit the report in three months. 

K V Thomas, former scientist and group head at National Centre for Earth Science Studies, who conducted extensive studies in the area, is chairing the team. The team will study the coastal erosion in the area and the impact of port construction on the life and livelihood of people on the coast, and arrive at a suitable compensation.  Eugine H Pereira, Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese and general convener of the protest, said the report will be placed before the public.

The proposed agitation at Muthalapozhi comes at a time when the High Court directed the government to remove the protest stage erected in front of the Vizhinjam port project site at Mulloor. Muthalappozhi is also a strategic location for carrying construction materials for the port, by sea.

In the backdrop of the frequent sea accidents involving fishermen, Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman visited Muthalappozhi on October 12.  The harbour has two breakwaters of 480 metres and 410 metres in length. The fishermen complained sand deposits at the harbour mouth resulted in accidents and demanded measures for regular dredging. 

The harbour work began in 2013 and completed in 2020. There are plans to construct a series of groynes from Muthalappozhi to Thazhompalli to reduce the impact of sea waves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam port Protest Latin Church
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp