Kumki elephant to be employed to search for 'cow-killing' tiger in Kerala

By Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY: A high-level meeting of the forest department on Tuesday decided to launch a massive search in the Pazhur forest belt to capture the elusive tiger which has attacked 13 cattle in one village during the past 30 days and killed 9 of them. Meanwhile, the farmers launched a day and night protest demanding to ensure protection for their lives and property.

“The protest will continue until the tiger is captured. Farmers from Meeanangadi, Manathavadi and Pulpally will join the protest,” said Rajesh, a farmer.

The forest department decided to divide the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) into three groups and search for the tiger.

Northern circle chief conservator of forest (CCF) K S Deepa has been directed to coordinate the search operations. “We are charting out the strategy for dealing with the tiger menace. In each area, the DFO will be the incident commander and he will form a team including range officer and staff. Besides Rapid Response Team will work 24 hours,” she said.

The plan is to bring Kumki elephants to conduct a massive search in the Pazhur area. The RRT including veterinarians and trackers will join the team.

On Monday night, the tiger attacked a cow at the residence of Rajagopalan of Kudukki at 9 pm.

As the residents raised an alarm, the tiger ran away. Meanwhile, the local residents gathered at the place marched to Pazhur forest station and started a road blockade demanding to capture the tiger.

As the forest authorities assured intensified search operation the protest was withdrawn at around midnight.

In the meantime, the tiger attacked a cow at the house of Asmath in Pazhur at11.30 pm. At around 3 am the tiger returned and caught a pregnant cow at the house of Ibrahim located close to the forest station.

The half-eaten carcass of the cow was found behind the cowshed at 6 am on Tuesday. The tiger has attacked 13 cows and killed 9 of them since September 25.

All the incidents have occurred in Cheeral - Pazhur area.

Upset over the continuing attack on livestock, the farmers launched a day and night protest in front of the Pazhur forest office at 9 am on Tuesday. Sultan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan was also present during the protest.

