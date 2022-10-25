Two more VCs served show cause notices by Kerala Governor in wake of SC verdict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued show cause notices to vice-chancellors of two more universities on Tuesday asking them to explain before 5pm on November 4 why their appointment should not be considered as “void ab initio” (void from the beginning) in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order.

The two vice-chancellors who have been sent notices are Digital University of Kerala’s Saji Gopinath and Sree Narayana Guru Open University’s P M Mubarak Pasha. The two were appointed in 2020 as the first VCs of the respective universities. Conventionally, the government, and not a search committee, recommends the first vice-chancellor of a newly-established university to be appointed by the governor. With this, the total number of vice-chancellors, who were served show cause notices by the governor, in his capacity as chancellor, has gone up to 11.

In separate show cause notices, the governor told Gopinath and Pasha that they were appointed based on the recommendation of the government and not on that of a search-cum-selection committee as prescribed in the UGC regulations.

On October 14, the Supreme Court had quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree. The apex court had held that a vice-chancellor selection committee constituted contrary to the UGC regulations or appointment made on the basis of single name panel shall be “illegal and void ab initio”.

The Raj Bhavan took the stance that the judgment was applicable to all vice-chancellors appointed in violation of UGC regulations.

Ulterior motive, says Kannur VC

Kannur: It is suspected that there are ulterior motives behind the governor’s move, said Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran. Speaking to reporters in Kannur, he said that he has no idea about what reply he should give in connection with the notice seeking an explanation from him. “Those who appointed me would be better placed to give an explanation regarding my appointment. Still, since he had sought an explanation, I would give one,” said the VC. He also said that he had given an explanation regarding the ruckus that took place during the History Congress held in Kannur two years ago.

Split in Congress, UDF over governor action continues

T’Puram: Even two days after the governor directed the vice-chancellors of nine state universities to step down, opposition UDF continues to be a divided house on Arif Mohammed Khan’s action. There is confusion in the Congress leadership too. Taking everyone by surprise, senior MP K Muraleedharan also made a volte-face on Tuesday and targeted the governor. With differences of opinion prevailing in the party, senior leaders including Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala held closed-door talks with national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi, who had also criticised the governor’s action on Monday, on the eve of Mallikarjun Kharge taking charge as the Congress president.

No confusion, says Satheesan

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Satheesan ruled out any confusion in the party over the issue. He said he had held talks with the UDF allies, and the Congress takes its stand based on each issue. “I haven’t changed my stand a bit. What is wrong in saying that vice-chancellors should step down? There is no confusion either in the Congress or in UDF over the governor’s order asking the VCs to step down. The verdict against the Kerala Technological University’s VC’s appointment is against the governor who is the chancellor, the VCs and the state government,” said Satheesan.On Monday, Satheesan had a telephonic conversation with Congress state president K Sudhakaran and took a common stand

