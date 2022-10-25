Home States Kerala

Verbal abuse of judge: Kerala HC directs filmmaker Baiju Kottarakkara to tender apology in public

"You must ignite the people's faith in democratic institutions. Don't try to spoil public faith in the institution," said the court. 

Published: 25th October 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Film director Baiju Kottarakkara.

Film director Baiju Kottarakkara. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally directed film director Baiju Kottarakkara, who is facing a contempt of court charge for making remarks abusing the trial judge in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case during a news channel discussion, to tender an apology in public.

"Any apology must be a public apology. Enough damage was being done by you," said the court.

The court also flayed Baiju Kottarakkara, who was present before the court.

The Division Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias CP said that "the discussions like this should be stopped. Why would you say such things? The judicial institution is the only remaining institution that survives due to public faith. You must ignite the people's faith in democratic institutions. Don't try to spoil public faith in the institution."

When the case came up for hearing, the court asked the counsel representing Baiju Kottarakara that "do you agree that you committed contempt of court through your remarks?"

The counsel replied that he only reiterated the contents in the representation submitted by the Jananeethi- a charitable society before the then Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on May 3.

ALSO READ | Verbal abuse of trial judge: Director Baiju Kottarakkara appears before Kerala HC; tenders apology 

He also said that the CD received from the Registry contains a certain portion of his remarks. He will produce the CD of the entire discussion after obtaining it from the news channel and he sought some more time.

"You are not saying that I made the remarks which are prima facie contumacious and I may be forgiven. That is the right way while tendering an apology before a court. If you want to say that I did and I am sorry, we will take a call on what should happen after that. If you are trying to interpret the remarks, we can't accept it," said the court.

The court said that it will proceed with the contempt. Then the counsel sought to file a fresh affidavit in response to the charges against Baiju Kottarakkara. "Give me one more chance," the counsel requested.

Then the court granted time till November 15 to file a fresh affidavit. The court also directed Baiju Kottarakkara to be present on that day.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Baiju Kottarakkara actor abduction Malayalam actor assault
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp