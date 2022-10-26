Brand Kerala to be highlight of new industrial policy: Minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new industrial policy aims to promote Kerala as a brand and ensure quality of products sold under Kerala Brand, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve in Kochi on Tuesday.

Interacting with representatives of industrial community on the draft industrial policy, the minister said the industrial sector will be divided into 21 segments and each segment will have a special team to coordinate and attract investment.

“The draft industrial policy has been prepared with special emphasis on attracting sunrise industries. The industrial sector has been divided into 21 segments and a special team will be coordinating the steps to attract investment in each segment. The policy aims to promote Kerala as a brand and steps will be taken to ensure the quality of products marketed under the brand. Concessions will be granted to new industries and the government will promote exports,” the minister said.

“The policy giving thrust to knowledge economy will be beneficial to Kerala. The new policy will boost food processing and marine sectors. Collaboration of industries and educational institutions will be an added benefit,” said Confederation of Indian Industries Kerala vice-chairman Aju Jacob.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala co-chairman Deepak Aswini suggested that the state should simplify the restrictions on exports and land use to attract investors.

Industries principal secretary Suman Billa, Industries director S Harikishore, principal secretary A P M Mohammed Haneesh, TiE Kerala chairman Aneesh Cherian and others were present on the occasion.

