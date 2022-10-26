Two workers killed in Kochi as part of building under demolition falls on them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured when part of a building which they were demolishing collapsed on them today morning at Maradu in the city. The deceased were Odhisha natives and identified as Shankar, 25, and Susanth, 35.

The accident occurred when a huge slab from the roof of the building fell on the two who were working at the site. Police said though rescuers reached the spot on hearing loud noise and pulled out the workers from the debris, they could not be saved.

They died on the way to a nearby hospital. The injured have been admitted to the government general hospital. The building was being demolished for constructing a new one. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

