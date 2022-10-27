Kerala man shot by wife's lover over suspected infidelity

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kottarakkara police arrested a man on Wednesday night for allegedly shooting at his neighbour, Mukesh. The accused, Prime Abhay Alex, was allegedly having a relationship with the victim Mukesh's wife.

Mukesh (34), a lawyer, from Pulamon village - was shot at by Prime Abhay Alex at Kottarakkara. On Thursday morning, the police apprehended Alex.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday in front of the accused's home. Kottarakkara Station House Officer Prashant VS told TNIE that the victim and accused had a history of past animosity.

According to him, the victim's wife and the accused were in an alleged relationship, which led to rivalry between the two.

Mukesh along with his two friends arrived at the accused Alex's house around 9.30 pm. They both had a heated argument. Following this, Alex went to his bedroom, returned with an air gun and shot at Mukesh, injuring his shoulder.

Mukesh was first taken to the Kottarakkara taluk hospital and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

''Both the victim and the accused were close friends. Later on, the accused reportedly started an affair with Mukesh's wife. On Wednesday evening, Mukesh and his three friends got into a quarrel with the accused

at the Kottarakkara town junction. Later in the night, Mukesh and his three friends went to the accused's house leading to the accident,'' said the station house officer.

The authorities have not yet released the identity of the other two who accompanied Mukesh. "Investigations are on. We are yet to identify those who accompanied Mukesh. Once we identify them, we shall act accordingly" added the police officer.

The SHO stated the main accused, Prime Alex will be produced before the court. Police also seized the air rifle and the pellets. The accused has been charged under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

