Lay-off: Kerala govt to convene meet with Byju’s officials

Meanwhile, the company sent e-mails to the employees late on Tuesday offering relevant relocation opportunities to the affected employees.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government will hold a meeting with representatives of Byju’s Think and Learn (P) Ltd at the district labour office at 11am on October 31 to discuss the future of 170-odd employees who were told to resign as its centre at Technopark in the capital will be shut down owing to the company’s change in policy. The meeting will be led by Labour Commissioner K Vasuki and the district labour officer while representatives of Prathidhwani, the association for the welfare of IT employees in Technopark, and employees’ representatives will also take part.

Last week, the employees called on Labour Minister V Sivankutty requesting him to consider their demands after holding consultations with the company representatives. More than 170 employees were asked to tender resignation without prior notice.

Meanwhile, the company sent e-mails to the employees late on Tuesday offering relevant relocation opportunities to the affected employees. The company also offered the entire team in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate to Bengaluru. Sources said the company will put forth the suggestion of relocating the employees at next Monday’s meeting.

