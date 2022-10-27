Home States Kerala

Recreated Santhosh Talkies of Chengannur brings back old cinema charm

Santhosh Talkies of Chengannur evokes nostalgia among to film buffs and the older generation even now.

The recreated Santhosh Talkies at Mundankavu in Chengannur | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Santhosh Talkies of Chengannur evokes nostalgia among to film buffs and the older generation even now. The cinema hall, with coconut leaf-thatched roof and walls, wooden benches, iron chairs and a few persons seated on the ground at the front, lost its glory after theatres metamorphosed into multiplexes and modern halls.

One of the famous theatres of Chengannur, Santhosh Talkies was demolished in the 1990s after cinema halls across the state turned unprofitable. However, organisers of ‘Chengannur Peruma’, a cultural gathering ahead of the Champions Boat League, which will be held at Pandanad on November 5, recreated the old hall, retaining its old ambiance. 

MLA Saji Cherian, the organising committee chairman of CBL and Chengannur Peruma, said the aim is to recreate the antiquity of film history to create awareness among the younger generation.

“Screening started under the coconut leaf-thatched roof of theatre on Tuesday. Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman Shaji N Karun inaugurated the theatre,” Cherian said.

Two shows every day till Nov 3 in Santhosh Talkies

MLA Cherian said Mammootty-starrer ‘Kutty Srank’ was screened on the first day. “Two shows will be arranged every day until November 3. Many people are coming to the theatre to watch the shows.
Many youngsters are visiting to understand the functioning of old theatres. A coconut-thatched makeshift tea stall and old-style loudspeakers have also been arranged.

In addition, 80MM projectors, old film cameras and photographs of yesteryear actors and directors are being exhibited on the ground,” he said. Organising committee member Anish V Kurup said the theatre had functioned at Mundankavu close to MC Road and was dismantled by the owners in the 1990s. “It was extremely popular among the older generation. Now, the recreated cinema is also attracting many people. Entry is regulated by handing over tickets to audience because of the limited seating capacity. However, no one is being charged,” Anish said.

Two shows, at 4pm and 7pm, have been arranged in the theatre. The films are being screened using a new digital projector, he said. A special screening of children’s films was also held.

