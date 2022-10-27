Senior Congress leader Satheeshan Pacheni passes away in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: KPCC member and former Kannur DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni (54) passed away at a private hospital in Kannur on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital with cerebral haemorrhage on October 19 around 11 pm.

Though he was subjected to emergency surgery, his condition worsened and he was declared dead around 11.30 am on Thursday, doctors said.

Hailing from a family of communists in Pacheni, he was born in 1968 as the son of Palakkeel Damodaran and Manicheri Narayani, Pacheni got attracted to the ideals of Congress from a young age and joined KSU in his student days. he had to struggle during his early days in politics as a KSU activist in a land of communists.

Pacheni led the Congress party in the district for five years from 2016 to 21 with a smiling face and gritty determination.

In 1979 he formed the KSU unit at Pariyaram government HS and became the president of the unit. During the period between 1989 and 93, he was the state committee member of KSU.

In 1999, he was elected as the president of KSU and later served as KPCC secretary from 2001 to 2011.

An extremely unlucky politician, Pacheni had fought in five elections and lost all five.

His first political battle was against MV Govindan at the Taliparamba constituency in the 1996 assembly elections. Later he fought against V. S. Achuthanandan at Malampuzha twice, in 2001 and 2006.

In 2009 he fought in the Palakkad parliament election and lost to MB Rajesh by a slender margin.

He also had fought in the Kannur assembly seat on two occasions and had lost to Ramachandran Kadannappally on both occasions in 2016 and 2021.

He is survived by his wife Reena, and children Jawahar and Sania.

