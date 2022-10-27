Shashi Tharoor, three others from Kerala eye CWC berth

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress steering committee constituted by Mallikarjun Kharge in his first act as AICC chief is notable for the omission of Shashi Tharoor, his rival in the party’s presidential election. At the same time, senior leaders from Kerala, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and K C Venugopal, have been included in the committee which would govern the party until the plenary session, which would elect the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) in February. The trio is part of the existing CWC.

All eyes are now on the formation of the new CWC, which is likely by February. Antony, 81, has expressed his desire to step down from the party’s top body, while Chandy, 78, is not keeping good health and is unlikely to continue.

Senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Kodikunnil Suresh besides Tharoor are eyeing a berth in the 25-member committee, in which 12 members are elected and 11 are nominated. Kharge and Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi will be ex-officio members.

The electoral college from Kerala will have 35 leaders, all AICC members. The Congress state leadership will soon take steps to appoint the AICC members. A senior party leader told TNIE that the 35 AICC members will be appointed diligently after proper screening.

“In all likelihood, it would be Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi who would decide on who should contest. Anticipating a whip, Tharoor has said he is not ready to contest but should be nominated,” said the leader.

Chennithala, 66, has better chances than Tharoor. A trusted leader of the Gandhis, his decision to back Kharge and tour across the country for his campaigning has endeared him further to Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka.

Chennithala was last included in the CWC in 2004 as special invitee. Though Muraleedharan and Kodikunnil have not urged the Congress high command to consider them in the CWC, they have sent feelers.

Community factor is also likely to play its role in the CWC selection. The present contenders – Tharoor, Chennithala and Muraleedharan – belong to the same community. Since Venugopal, who is also from the same community, will continue as CWC member, only one more leader from the community is likely to be considered.

