Chayamukhi writer alleges plagiarism; danseuse refutes charge

KOCHI: Chayamukhi, is a magical mirror that can reflect the mind of a person. A concept developed by writer Prasanth Narayanan from the epic Mahabharata, the drama which has won much appreciation across the globe is now caught in a copyright row.

The author has approached the court alleging that dancer Gopika Varma has stolen his concept and performed a dance drama based on it. Gopika Varma is a renowned dancer who has bagged several honours including the Kalaimamani award and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award.

Reacting to the allegation, Gopika Varma said that she never knew that Chayamukhi was a concept evolved by the writer and she had taken the concept from stories from Mahabharata available on Internet. Chayamukhi was written by Prasanth Narayanan in 1996 and was performed on the stage in 2003. The drama was selected for the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award in 2003. Later the drama created waves across the country as actors Mohanlal and Mukesh performed the roles of Bhima and Keechaka when it was performed on stage in 2008.

As per the story, Hidumbi, the Nishada woman who married Bhima, presented the magical mirror Chayamukhi to the prince during the 12-year exile of Pandavas. The mirror had magical powers to show the true love of the person who looks into the mirror.

According to Prasanth Narayanan the concept is his original creation and there is no such story in Mahabharata. “The name Chayamukhi itself was coined by me. The drama is so famous that it hit headlines when it was performed on stage by Mohanlal and Mukesh. The drama was published as a book which ran into two editions. I don’t have any complaint in using the concept for a dance, but the artist should acknowledge my creativity. Here the dancer has claimed that it is a concept evolved by her. I have approached the court to establish my intellectual right,” Prasanth told TNIE.

Prasanth said he came to know about the dance drama only recently and had watched a video recording of the performance before approaching the court. “Though she claims it is her original creation, it is a concept developed by me and she should acknowledge it. She should have taken my permission before using it,” he said.

Reacting to the row, Gopika Varma, said she never knew that the concept of Chayamukhi was an original creation by Prasanth Narayanan.“Prasanth Narayanan is a writer whom I respect and I have no intention to hurt him mentally or emotionally. I read the story of Chayamukhi on Internet and thought it was a concept in Mahabharata. There are many stories including a short film and a painting series on the subject. In my dance drama I have tried to reflect the feelings of Hidumbi and Droupadi. There is no Bhima or Keechaka in the dance,” she told TNIE. “I respect Prasanth as a writer and I never wanted to hurt his feelings. I am not a thief,” said Gopika Varma.

