Kerala: All eyes now on Raj Bhavan; govt plans to play it cool

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take “constitutionally appropriate” action as Finance Minister K N Balagopal had “ceased to enjoy his pleasure” and the CM turned him down, all eyes are on the Raj Bhavan to see what happens next.

As for the government, it feels that the ‘pleasure episode’ ends here unless someone moves court. Though the CPM is certain that there’s more to it than meets the eye in Khan’s recent moves, it does not intend to provoke him unless the Raj Bhavan makes its move.

Nevertheless, it is keenly watching his actions as there are enough reasons to believe there could be some sort of follow-up, including a legal battle. “The governor seems to be a bit inconsistent, an emotional person who gets carried away quickly. In Balagopal’s case, the matter ends with the CM affirming his faith in the minister. Constitutionally, the governor cannot do anything else. Still, if he does take or engages in legal battle, the government is prepared to fight him legally and constitutionally,” said a CPM leader.

While avoiding a direct confrontation with Khan, the Left does plan to launch a political campaign to corner him and weaken the Sangh Parivar. It is also likely to go ahead with its move to remove the governor as chancellor of universities. “The government will bring an ordinance first. If Khan refuses to sign, it will be passed by the assembly,” said another senior leader.

CPM gears up to deal with guv’s diversion ploy

The leader said in the meantime, the open political campaign to expose Sangh Parivar agenda will reap dividends for government as BJP is planning to cash in on the middle class. “Raj Bhavan’s actions will alienate people.” As it turns out, the Raj Bhavan has limited options in the Balagopal issue. An option is that Khan may take up the matter with the President.

“Constitutionally, what the governor did was wrong. He cannot withdraw pleasure, unless the CM recommends it. He can maybe take it up with the President, but it will just be a formality,” said P D T Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha.

However, Khan can continue with his pressure tactics against the government through similar back-to-back moves. He has been doing this since last week. The LDF too knows that Khan’s actions aim to keep government on its toes in a bid to divert its attention from more crucial political and administrative matters. The CPM leadership is chalking out plans with this in mind too.

While the validity of Khan’s directive asking the VCs to resign is open for debate, as the SC has issued a verdict, the Balagopal episode has no locus standi per se. Still, it can keep the government’s attention diverted for long. “That’s exactly what Sangh Parivar wants,” said a senior LDF leader.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take “constitutionally appropriate” action as Finance Minister K N Balagopal had “ceased to enjoy his pleasure” and the CM turned him down, all eyes are on the Raj Bhavan to see what happens next. As for the government, it feels that the ‘pleasure episode’ ends here unless someone moves court. Though the CPM is certain that there’s more to it than meets the eye in Khan’s recent moves, it does not intend to provoke him unless the Raj Bhavan makes its move. Nevertheless, it is keenly watching his actions as there are enough reasons to believe there could be some sort of follow-up, including a legal battle. “The governor seems to be a bit inconsistent, an emotional person who gets carried away quickly. In Balagopal’s case, the matter ends with the CM affirming his faith in the minister. Constitutionally, the governor cannot do anything else. Still, if he does take or engages in legal battle, the government is prepared to fight him legally and constitutionally,” said a CPM leader. While avoiding a direct confrontation with Khan, the Left does plan to launch a political campaign to corner him and weaken the Sangh Parivar. It is also likely to go ahead with its move to remove the governor as chancellor of universities. “The government will bring an ordinance first. If Khan refuses to sign, it will be passed by the assembly,” said another senior leader. CPM gears up to deal with guv’s diversion ploy The leader said in the meantime, the open political campaign to expose Sangh Parivar agenda will reap dividends for government as BJP is planning to cash in on the middle class. “Raj Bhavan’s actions will alienate people.” As it turns out, the Raj Bhavan has limited options in the Balagopal issue. An option is that Khan may take up the matter with the President. “Constitutionally, what the governor did was wrong. He cannot withdraw pleasure, unless the CM recommends it. He can maybe take it up with the President, but it will just be a formality,” said P D T Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha. However, Khan can continue with his pressure tactics against the government through similar back-to-back moves. He has been doing this since last week. The LDF too knows that Khan’s actions aim to keep government on its toes in a bid to divert its attention from more crucial political and administrative matters. The CPM leadership is chalking out plans with this in mind too. While the validity of Khan’s directive asking the VCs to resign is open for debate, as the SC has issued a verdict, the Balagopal episode has no locus standi per se. Still, it can keep the government’s attention diverted for long. “That’s exactly what Sangh Parivar wants,” said a senior LDF leader.