Kerala's Cheeral erupts in celebration at 3:30 am as cattle-hunting tiger finally gets trapped

By Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY: Around 3.30 am on Friday the villagers of Pazhur in Sultan Bathery were woken up by a loud roar. They alerted the officers who rushed to the cage kept near the station. The cattle-hunting tiger that killed 11 cows and inflicted grievous injuries on three cows has finally fallen into the cage. The news spread like wildfire and villagers came to the street bursting crackers in celebration. The forest staff from chief conservator to the watchers who were spending sleepless nights to capture the big cat heaved a sigh of relief. Peace has returned to Cheeral.

The tiger, which was first spotted on September 25, had been visiting the village regularly and attacking cattle striking panic among the residents. It attacked 14 cows and killed 11. Milch cows are the primary source of livelihood for farmers living on the outskirts of the Pazhur forest. As elephants, deer, wild boar and monkeys regularly raid the crops, agriculture has not been a viable source of livelihood in the village. When the tiger started killing cattle, many farmers were forced to sell their cows at a cheap rate.

Around 3 am on Friday, the tiger entered the cow shed of Mullanpattackal Mani at Vallathur and killed a cow. As the family woke up and started screaming, the big cat ran away. From Mani's house, the tiger passed through Pazhur and found the cage placed by the forest authorities. A calf was kept in the cage as bait and the tiger entered the trap to catch it. Once it was trapped, the tiger turned violent and tried to break the cage. After half an hour, it calmed down and killed the calf.

The forest department had mobilised forces, drawing staff from across Wayanad district, after the farmers launched an action committee and started a day and night protest. An additional team of Rapid Response Team from Thamarassery had joined the search team on Thursday. Apart from the 25 cameras installed by the forest department in Pazhur forest, 30 cameras were brought from the Parambikulam tiger reserve. Two live cameras were also used to track the movements of the tiger. Besides two kumki elephants were brought to aid the search. A drone camera was also brought on Friday.

"It is a big relief. The farmers have been demanding a permanent solution to the wild animal menace. We will prepare and implement a comprehensive conflict mitigation plan for Wayanad district in view of the frequent incidents of tigers straying into forest," said Chief Conservator of Forest (North) KS Deepa.

"The tiger is aged more than 10 years and has lost one of its canine teeth. It cannot be released in the wild considering its age. Veterinarians will check the animal's health after which a decision will be taken on rehabilitation," she said.

The Wayanad wildlife warden said it is the coordinated effort that helped to track the animal.

