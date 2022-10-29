Home States Kerala

Settlements in Achankovil forest region go up, so do human-animal conflicts

Kerala Forest Research Institute former research coordinator E A Jayson said a majority of people residing in the periphery of Achankovil region still rely on the forest to survive.

Published: 29th October 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Forest, Green Cover, Afforestation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: The human-wildlife conflict in Achankovil forest areas has increased by 100% in the last four decades, with an increase in the number of tribal settlements in the fringe areas being cited as the prime reason.

"Human population in the region has gone up from 1% to 100% in the last four decades. A few decades ago, Anchankovil had only a few tribal settlements, but now it has thousands of them. The increase in settlements leads to chances of frequent conflicts between human beings and animals," the official said.

The increase in human settlements has also depleted the natural habitat of animals.

"More and more human beings are occupying the fringe areas of the forest and converting the land into agriculture farms to cultivate cash crops. Once the herbivores start eating them, they often leave their habitat to consume the crops," said Kerala Forest Research Institute former research coordinator E A Jayson.

Jayson said a majority of people residing in the periphery of Achankovil region still rely on the forest to survive. Previously, they were accustomed to serving as the first line of defence against attacking animals. "The government must train these people to handle the confrontation with animals though it'll fix the issue only temporarily," he said.

Jayson said conservation of forest in Achankovil has failed to yield results when it comes to human-animal conflict.

"Our forest conservation involves planting many trees, but herbivorous animals require grassland and open space. In the name of forest conservation, we have destroyed the jungle's open spaces in three decades. When grassland and open space are encroached, herbivorous animals are forced to leave their habitat, which can lead eventually to human-animal conflict," Jayson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human wildlife conflict tribal settlement Natural habitat
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp