Home States Kerala

Soon, cattle in Kerala to have ID number

He noted that IoT, which has immense possibilities, can potentially change the way things are operated now.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, cattle in the state may get an animal identification system similar to Aadhaar. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has come up with an innovation challenge for startups to promote smart dairy farming and livestock management.

Through the ‘Internet of Cattle (IoC) Innovation Challenge’, the KSUM expects the unique number will help identify cattle, provide alerts on their health and genetic mapping including pedigree and possible milk yield. The details of the initiative were announced at the first IoT summit being hosted by the KSUM.
Startups should come up with a set of cost-effective internet of things (IoT) devices that could monitor the vital parameters of cows including their health and detect diseases early. KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the IoC Innovation Challenge is a unique concept and the mission is proud to introduce it for the benefit of the animal husbandry sector.

He noted that IoT, which has immense possibilities, can potentially change the way things are operated now.“The information overload has created a lot of aspirational needs for the youth and they are out there to explore the world. But we want them to bring back the experience and knowledge for the betterment of the country,” the CEO said.

“The state is seriously analysing the youths who aspire to go abroad with the advent of the Internet. We want startups to create an ecosystem that makes people aspire to come back and settle down in the country,” Anoop suggested.

Anoop urged youngsters to come up with exciting ideas, consolidate them after listening to experts and make use of the system available with the government in the form of infrastructure, grants and funds. According to him, sensitisation in terms of what is possible will be the output of the IoT summit.

At the summit, KSUM signed an MoU with Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) to promote innovations and entrepreneurship in medical technology, medical devices and allied areas.

Anoop and KMTC special officer Padmakumar C exchanged the MoU. Around 15 selected startups showcased their innovative products at the IoT Startup Expo held on the sidelines of the summit. KSUM is Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission KSUM Internet of Cattle (IoC) Innovation Challenge
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp