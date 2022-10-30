Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to leave for Germany for treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will fly to Germany in a few days for his throat treatment. On Saturday, a video posted by an unknown person claiming that the senior leader’s life was in danger and his family members were denying treatment was going the rounds. Oommen Chandy’s family members rubbished the claims. His children, Maria Oommen and Chandy Oommen along with Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan will accompany him.

78-year-old Oommen Chandy has not been keeping good health since 2019. He had earlier been admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi. His elder daughter Maria told TNIE that he is currently resting at Government Guest House, Ernakulam. “Appa will be taken to the Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals, in the next two to three days,” she said.

