Golden sunset years

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: On the occasion of her Sathabhishekam (84th birthday), K N Thankamma, who is fondly known as Thankamma Teacher among villagers of Thampalakkadu in Kanjirappally, told her children about her wish to do something for people in need of help.

Being well aware of loneliness and other issues associated with old age, she mooted the idea of ‘Pakalveedu’, a day-care centre for the elderly. A week ago, Thankamma ‘Teacher’, as she is called, celebrated her 89th birthday. And over the past five years, her Pakalveedu has emerged as a godsend for elederly women in the area.

The Pakalveedu concept was a governmental initiative. However, Thankamma’s facility was the first to be launched by an old woman in the state, and it was set up at her 200-year-old traditional house (tharavadu) in Thampalakadu. Backed by her daughter and two sons, Thankamma has set up modern facilities at the Pakalveedu. The elderly mothers in and around Thampalakadu gather here every day and engage in various activities.

A family meet of Pakalveedu inmates

“Elderly women can do a lot of things; we produce various products such as paper bags, wicks for traditional lamps, incense sticks, cleaning lotions, and so on,” says Thankamma. “These women get a positive energy when they gather and do small works collectively.” A vehicle picks up these elderly women every day from their houses by 9am and drops them off by 5pm. Members of Pakalveedu manage an outlet to sell their products, and also supply to shops outside. They also engage in vegetable cultivation on the centre’s premises.

Pakalveedu provides primary health check-ups and four staff ensure all needs of the members are taken care of.The day starts with a secular prayer, and members go for evening walks to keep healthy. There is a family meet (kudumba sangamam) every month, and it includes cultural activities such as a Thiruvathirakali. Festivals of all religions are celebrated here, and the whole Pakalveedu team goes on an annual excursion, too.

Marking her birthday last week, Thankamma launched a computer centre to train the youth in the area. This was in addition to a clinic and lab, and a stitching training unit initiated under Manavodaya Charitable Trust, which was set up after the death of her husband Kesavan Nair in 2004.

“The new computer centre will give free training in MS Office and accounting software,” says Thankamma’s son, Sreekumar, who works as chief commercial officer with Sutherland Global Services in New York. Geetha, a lawyer, and Satheesh Kumar, who is into software business, are Thankamma’s other children who support her initiatives.

