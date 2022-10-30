Tussle with Governor Khan: CPM to take up issue at national level

Home States Kerala

In addition, the party wants to run major people’s campaigns against the Sangh Parivar agenda operating behind the current tussle.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is exploring all possibilities to take on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who has embarked on an open tussle with the Left government in the state. While the party is determined to fight legally, if needed, the CPM is also exploring the possibility of taking up the issue at the national level. The party is mulling the scope of roping in other national opposition parties in its fight against Governor Khan.

On Saturday, the Kerala CPM reported the current status of the issue during political reporting and discussion at the central committee meeting. The governor directing 11 vice-chancellors to step down following an SC verdict and the latest episode of him withdrawing his pleasure with regard to Finance Minister K N Balagopal were reported at the meeting. Strongly backing the state CPM, the party leadership rejected Khan’s demand for the minister’s resignation.

The CPM is of the view that both the issues - that of VCs as well as withdrawal of pleasure by the Governor- should be fought both legally and politically. If anyone approaches the court citing the governor expressing displeasure over K N Balagopal, the government is prepared to move legally. In addition, the party wants to run major people’s campaigns against the Sangh Parivar agenda operating behind the current tussle.

M V GOVINDAN LIKELY TO BE INDUCTED INTO PB
The party leadership paid homage to former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who passed away recently. The central committee meeting is likely to discuss possible replacement of Kodiyeri in the politburo. There are indications that M V Govindan, who recently took over as CPM state secretary, could be elevated to the politburo in place of Kodiyeri.

