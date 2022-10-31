Northeast monsoon sets in with isolated heavy rain in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala experienced isolated heavy rain on Sunday as a northeast monsoon landed in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in the state at least till Thursday.

It has issued yellow alerts for seven districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Monday. Malappuram and Wayanad districts too will get isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued lightning alerts during the period. The authority has also cautioned the public to be cautious of the weather situation in the high ranges.

Though the IMD had not issued any warning for Ernakulam and Kannur, these districts received isolated heavy rain on Sunday. The IMD in its long-range forecast has predicted that a normal to above normal rainfall (88-112% of long period average) is likely over most parts of the country, including Kerala, during the northeast monsoon season.

The northeast monsoon period is calculated between October to December. The state received a record rainfall of 109% during the period last year, resulting in floods and landslides. This year, the onset of northeast monsoon was delayed due to the presence of cyclone Sitrang, according to Skymet weather agency.

Yellow alert in seven districts today

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

