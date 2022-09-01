Final decision on Congress president poll candidature in three weeks: Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ruling out any hasty decision on contesting the upcoming Congress presidential election, MP Shashi Tharoor said he would “discuss with people” and take a final call within three weeks. Tharoor also backed senior Congress leader Manish Tewari’s demand that the electoral roll for the party chief’s election should be made public.

Tharoor told reporters on Wednesday that the notification for the Congress presidential election will be out on September 22. Asked when he would decide on entering the fray, Thiruvananthapuram MP said: “We have three weeks ahead. During that time, we will understand the facts, talk to people and arrive at a decision.”

“There needs to be a change within the party irrespective of whether I contest the election or not,” he said. Asked about the view that a person from a Hindi-speaking state should be the next Congress president, Tharoor indicated that an election would be required in such a scenario.

“People in south India can speak Hindi and so can I. If people think that a candidate should be from a Hindi-speaking state, they can elect such a person. My only wish is to see the election happen,” Tharoor replied in Hindi. The MP’s remarks assume significance amid reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who hails from the Hindi heartland, is the high command’s choice for the top post.

About Manish Tewari’s demand to publicise the electoral roll, Tharor said it was important to have transparency in the electoral rolls. “Everyone should know who can nominate and who can vote. There is nothing wrong in that,” the MP said.

The leaders’ demand for greater transparency came amid party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal refusing to publicise the electoral roll saying it was an “in-house” procedure that was out of bounds for the public.

Tharoor also reminded that Congress was not an ‘individual’ and added it was for the party’s national committee members to decide who should be the next party chief. “The electors will decide whether the representative of a family should continue or whether a person from outside should assume the post. Let there be a contest. It will only do good for the party,” he added.

