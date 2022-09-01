Home States Kerala

Kerala got investment offers worth Rs 100 crore

The minister said that the business environment in Kerala has changed a lot due to the new reforms in industrial laws and the changed approach of trade unions.

Published: 01st September 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 21 investment offers for above Rs 100 crore were received during the ‘Meet the Investor’ programme of the new government, Industries Minister P Rajeeve told the assembly on Wednesday. Two of them have reached the production level.

The minister was replying to the discussion on The Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board Bill, 2022. “The offers are presented before a panel comprising the minister, senior IAS officers and the managing directors of the KSIDC and KINFRA. Nodal officers will be appointed for selected proposals. It will be the officer’s responsibility to help the investor launch the project without delay. The progress is reviewed every month,” he said.

Two investment proposals received at the Dubai Expo materialised, he said. Their construction works have been started.The minister said that the business environment in Kerala has changed a lot due to the new reforms in industrial laws and the changed approach of trade unions. Still, there are some unwelcome trends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp