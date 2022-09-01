Kerala got investment offers worth Rs 100 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 21 investment offers for above Rs 100 crore were received during the ‘Meet the Investor’ programme of the new government, Industries Minister P Rajeeve told the assembly on Wednesday. Two of them have reached the production level.

The minister was replying to the discussion on The Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board Bill, 2022. “The offers are presented before a panel comprising the minister, senior IAS officers and the managing directors of the KSIDC and KINFRA. Nodal officers will be appointed for selected proposals. It will be the officer’s responsibility to help the investor launch the project without delay. The progress is reviewed every month,” he said.

Two investment proposals received at the Dubai Expo materialised, he said. Their construction works have been started.The minister said that the business environment in Kerala has changed a lot due to the new reforms in industrial laws and the changed approach of trade unions. Still, there are some unwelcome trends.

