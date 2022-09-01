NCP president post: Thomas to challenge PC Chacko

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rift in the Kerala unit of the NCP is expected to widen further as Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas is most likely to challenge incumbent P C Chacko for the party president post in the state committee elections scheduled for Saturday.Thomas’ move is a setback for Chacko, who has been attempting to retain the post with the support of senior leader A K Saseendran, who is the forest minister.

Thomas’ supporters said, as per the precedent, when one legislator from the party becomes a minister, the other will head the state unit. They feel that by taking charge as the president, Thomas — brother of the late NCP leader Thomas Chandy — can boost the organisational setup as Chacko and Saseendran have lost the support of the party workers.

A section of leaders alleged that Chacko has entered into a secret deal with Saseendran to undermine the party’s earlier decision to step down after two-and- a-half years and hand over ministerial post to Thomas.

“Saseendran faction is extending support to Chacko to continue in the post of minister for five years while Chacko is favouring him in order to stay at the party helm. With Saseendran’s support, Chacko can easily win and continue for another term. However, all plans will be toppled if Thomas joins the race for the party president post,” said an insider.

The source also said Thomas is contesting to counter the move of Chacko and Saseendran and to convince the national leadership about his influence at the state level. He also wants the state committee polls to happen after the election in Alappuzha, which was suspended due to alleged irregularities.

