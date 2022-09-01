Two-year preventive detention, bond to stave off drug menace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anti-narcotic special campaigns will be launched in the coming weeks with a special emphasise on detaining habitual drug offenders for two years without trial and making them sign a bond with the government promising not to repeat the offence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Wednesday. Replying to the UDF’s notice seeking permission for an adjournment motion, Pinarayi said use and sale of narcotics, including synthetic drugs, is posing a threat to society and a sustained and coordinated effort between the government and the public is required to fight the menace. The CM said it has been decided to strictly enforce Sections 31 and 31 A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which ensures enhanced punishment for offences after previous convictions.