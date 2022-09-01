Vizhinjam protests: Pinarayi ridiculing coastal people, says archdiocese

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, which is leading the protest against the Vizhinjam seaport, has decided to intensify the stir. A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked them to backtrack from the 16-day-old agitation, archdiocese vicar general Eugine H Pereira alleged the CM was ridiculing the coastal people.

The vicar-general also said work on the port should be stopped as a precondition to stop the stir and a study should be done on the impact of port construction on the coast by including people from the region. “The expert committees have prepared reports in favour of Adani. The government should release the reports of the Ramachandran Nair Commission and the Vigilance,” said Pereira.

The Church decided to continue the stir after the chief minister reiterated that the government will not ask the work to be stopped.Pinarayi informed the assembly that an impact study will be done and action will be taken after the committee submits an interim report in three months. He also announced the government would give Rs 5,500 each for every family living in camps to move to a rented accommodation.

The Church leaders, however, said the money was not enough as the tenants also have to pay security deposit. Meanwhile, the protest on Thursday was led by the churches from Ayiroor to Mampalli. The leadership of All India Imams Council visited the site and extended their support.

