1,000km of Metro rail work on in country: PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Asserting his government’s focus on development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Centre has been pumping funds for various infrastructure investments to make India a developed country within the next 25 years. He was speaking at the inaugural and dedication function of various Kochi Metro and Indian Railway projects in the state at the CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery, Kochi, on Thursday.

The PM said in the past eight years after the NDA government came to power, over 500km of metro railway has been constructed in the country. In the decades till 2014, only 259km of metro rail was developed. “The construction of another 1,000km is in progress across the country,” Modi said, adding modern infrastructure plays a very big and important role in this development road map.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kochi on a two-day visit. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MLA Anwar Sadath and DGP Anil Kant are also seen

“I remember that in June 2017, I had the opportunity to inaugurate the Aluva-Palarivattom stretch. Today, the Kochi Metro Phase-I extension was inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for the construction of Phase-II,” he said. Kochi Metro Phase-II will be from JLN Stadium to Infopark. “This will be a boon for the young techies and professionals,” said the PM.

He said the work that began in Kochi will give a new direction to the urban development and transport development in the whole country. “In Kochi, the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been implemented. This authority will work to integrate every means of transport like metro, waterways and others under one umbrella.”

Modi said the aim is to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city. “The Union government has been giving great importance to the development of urban transport for the past eight years,” he said.

The government is also taking steps for the comprehensive development of the Indian Railways. “The doubling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru will be very beneficial for passengers and pilgrims,” he said.

PROJECTS IN KERALA

The PM said the doubling of the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam -Chingavanam railway line, which has been completed, will bring a huge relief to the Sabarimala pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country. At the same time, the completion of electrification of the Kollam-Punalur line will reduce pollution and enable the introduction of faster trains. He said with the development of the transport system, the tourism sector will also develop. As much as D70,000 crore has been given in Mudra loans in Kerala for entrepreneurship development. Most of these are initiatives from the tourism sector. He said, “Infrastructure development projects worth D1 lakh crore are under way in Kerala and D55,000 crore is being spent on the development of NH-66.”

CM SEEKS CENTRAL GOVT HELP TO DECONGEST ROAD TRAFFIC

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the prime minister to approve the state government’s proposal, aimed at the development of the transport sector in Kerala, at the earliest. He was speaking at the inaugural and dedication function of various Kochi Metro and railway projects at the CIAL Convention Centre in Nedumbassery.

“Kerala needs valuable help from the Union government in its efforts to decongest the road traffic,” said the CM while pointing out the efforts the state government is taking to reduce the carbon footprint in the densely populated state. He said, “The work on the widening of the NH-66 is progressing fast and is an example of the meaningful co-operation between the state and the Central governments.” The CM said the state is encouraging people to turn to alternative modes of transport. “We are popularising alternative modes of transport like the waterways, train and airways. The waterways project from Kovalam to Bekal is making good progress. A component of it stretching from Kollam to Kozhikode is part of the national waterways,” said the CM.

SHIPYARD, NAVY AWAIT PM’S WORD ON NEW AIRCRAFT CARRIER

KOCHI: While the nation is eagerly awaiting the induction of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and the Navy are hoping for an announcement from the prime minister regarding a third aircraft carrier. Though India will now have two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant — the Navy has been demanding a third one, but the government has not responded yet. CSL chairman Madhu S Nair has already stated that the shipyard is ready to build another aircraft carrier. If the government grants permission now, the works could start by 2024 and the new aircraft carrier will be ready for commissioning by 2032. The cost is pegged around D 30,000 crore. INS Vikrant will be able to accommodate 1,600 sailors and can operate a fleet of 30 fighter jets and helicopters.

RAILWAY SECTOR

A70K cr has been given in Mudra loans for entrepreneurship development in state

The electrification of Kollam-Punalur line will reduce pollution and help introduce faster trains

A55K cr crore is being spent on the development of National Highway-66

KOCHI: Asserting his government’s focus on development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Centre has been pumping funds for various infrastructure investments to make India a developed country within the next 25 years. He was speaking at the inaugural and dedication function of various Kochi Metro and Indian Railway projects in the state at the CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery, Kochi, on Thursday. The PM said in the past eight years after the NDA government came to power, over 500km of metro railway has been constructed in the country. In the decades till 2014, only 259km of metro rail was developed. “The construction of another 1,000km is in progress across the country,” Modi said, adding modern infrastructure plays a very big and important role in this development road map. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kochi on a two-day visit. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MLA Anwar Sadath and DGP Anil Kant are also seen “I remember that in June 2017, I had the opportunity to inaugurate the Aluva-Palarivattom stretch. Today, the Kochi Metro Phase-I extension was inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for the construction of Phase-II,” he said. Kochi Metro Phase-II will be from JLN Stadium to Infopark. “This will be a boon for the young techies and professionals,” said the PM. He said the work that began in Kochi will give a new direction to the urban development and transport development in the whole country. “In Kochi, the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been implemented. This authority will work to integrate every means of transport like metro, waterways and others under one umbrella.” Modi said the aim is to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city. “The Union government has been giving great importance to the development of urban transport for the past eight years,” he said. The government is also taking steps for the comprehensive development of the Indian Railways. “The doubling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru will be very beneficial for passengers and pilgrims,” he said. PROJECTS IN KERALA The PM said the doubling of the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam -Chingavanam railway line, which has been completed, will bring a huge relief to the Sabarimala pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country. At the same time, the completion of electrification of the Kollam-Punalur line will reduce pollution and enable the introduction of faster trains. He said with the development of the transport system, the tourism sector will also develop. As much as D70,000 crore has been given in Mudra loans in Kerala for entrepreneurship development. Most of these are initiatives from the tourism sector. He said, “Infrastructure development projects worth D1 lakh crore are under way in Kerala and D55,000 crore is being spent on the development of NH-66.” CM SEEKS CENTRAL GOVT HELP TO DECONGEST ROAD TRAFFIC Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the prime minister to approve the state government’s proposal, aimed at the development of the transport sector in Kerala, at the earliest. He was speaking at the inaugural and dedication function of various Kochi Metro and railway projects at the CIAL Convention Centre in Nedumbassery. “Kerala needs valuable help from the Union government in its efforts to decongest the road traffic,” said the CM while pointing out the efforts the state government is taking to reduce the carbon footprint in the densely populated state. He said, “The work on the widening of the NH-66 is progressing fast and is an example of the meaningful co-operation between the state and the Central governments.” The CM said the state is encouraging people to turn to alternative modes of transport. “We are popularising alternative modes of transport like the waterways, train and airways. The waterways project from Kovalam to Bekal is making good progress. A component of it stretching from Kollam to Kozhikode is part of the national waterways,” said the CM. SHIPYARD, NAVY AWAIT PM’S WORD ON NEW AIRCRAFT CARRIER KOCHI: While the nation is eagerly awaiting the induction of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and the Navy are hoping for an announcement from the prime minister regarding a third aircraft carrier. Though India will now have two aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant — the Navy has been demanding a third one, but the government has not responded yet. CSL chairman Madhu S Nair has already stated that the shipyard is ready to build another aircraft carrier. If the government grants permission now, the works could start by 2024 and the new aircraft carrier will be ready for commissioning by 2032. The cost is pegged around D 30,000 crore. INS Vikrant will be able to accommodate 1,600 sailors and can operate a fleet of 30 fighter jets and helicopters. RAILWAY SECTOR A70K cr has been given in Mudra loans for entrepreneurship development in state The electrification of Kollam-Punalur line will reduce pollution and help introduce faster trains A55K cr crore is being spent on the development of National Highway-66