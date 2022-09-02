Assembly passes University Laws Bill, now govt to have upper hand in selecting VCs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a boycott by the Opposition, the assembly on Thursday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that proposes changes in the appointment process of vice-chancellors in state universities. While the Opposition alleged that the amendments were made to facilitate appointment of people close to the ruling front as VCs, the government said the bill does not in any way curtail the role of the chancellor (governor) in the selection process.

The bill was passed with a key amendment brought in by the government to replace the earlier clause that the vice-chairman of the state higher education council would be a member of the VC selection committee and also its convener. Higher Education Minister R Bindu told the assembly that instead of the higher education council vice-chairman, an “education expert” nominated by the official will be included in the panel. Later, she also clarified that the government nominee will be the convener of the panel and not the council’s vice-chairman as proposed earlier.

The official amendment was brought in to avoid legal tangles in future. It was also seen as an attempt to mollify Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who had publicly pointed out that including the higher education council vice-chairman in the panel amounted to a violation of UGC regulations. Earlier, the panel had only three nominees -- one of the chancellor, another of the varsity senate and one of the UGC. With the amendments, a nominee of the government and an academic nominated by the higher education council vice-chairman will now be part of the panel.

“No rights of the chancellor are being curtailed through the amendments. Such an allegation is baseless. It is the chancellor who appoints the search committee and the vice-chancellor,” Bindu said. She added that only the number of members in the selection-cum-search committee has been increased.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala pointed out that as per the amendments, the chancellor can only appoint the VC from a panel recommended by a majority of the members in the search-cum-selection committee. “Your (government’s) majority opinion is being forced on the chancellor and this is dangerous,” he cautioned. This will lead to a scenario in which the governor can appoint only those who are close to the government, he added.

Meanwhile, LDF supported independent MLA K T Jaleel’s attempt to weaken the Opposition’s arguments by cautioning that RSS nominees will be appointed VCs if adequate counter-measures are not taken. “The existing law facilitates installation of RSS men at the helm of universities,” Jaleel said. The Opposition hit back saying the amendments were being made to enable appointment of Leftists as VCs.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said enacting such a legislation was “shameful” for the state’s higher education sector and boycotted the passage of the bill along with UDF MLAs. “The enactment of this legislation gives indications of a dangerous trend of the government interfering in the autonomy of the universities and installing its puppets as VCs,” Satheesan said.

RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT TO THWART GOVERNOR’S MOVE

The subject committee recommendation, deeming the law to have come into force on August 1, has been incorporated in the legislation enacted on Thursday. This is seen as an attempt to circumvent the hurdles associated with the appointment of the next vice-chancellor of Kerala University. Peeved at the varsity senate delaying the selection of its nominee to the VC search committee, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had rolled out the process on August 5. The governor constituted the panel with the rider that the senate nominee would be included in due course. With the amendments coming into effect from August 1, the government hopes the process kick-started by the governor would become void. However, it would depend on whether the governor gives assent to the bill.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a boycott by the Opposition, the assembly on Thursday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that proposes changes in the appointment process of vice-chancellors in state universities. While the Opposition alleged that the amendments were made to facilitate appointment of people close to the ruling front as VCs, the government said the bill does not in any way curtail the role of the chancellor (governor) in the selection process. The bill was passed with a key amendment brought in by the government to replace the earlier clause that the vice-chairman of the state higher education council would be a member of the VC selection committee and also its convener. Higher Education Minister R Bindu told the assembly that instead of the higher education council vice-chairman, an “education expert” nominated by the official will be included in the panel. Later, she also clarified that the government nominee will be the convener of the panel and not the council’s vice-chairman as proposed earlier. The official amendment was brought in to avoid legal tangles in future. It was also seen as an attempt to mollify Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who had publicly pointed out that including the higher education council vice-chairman in the panel amounted to a violation of UGC regulations. Earlier, the panel had only three nominees -- one of the chancellor, another of the varsity senate and one of the UGC. With the amendments, a nominee of the government and an academic nominated by the higher education council vice-chairman will now be part of the panel. “No rights of the chancellor are being curtailed through the amendments. Such an allegation is baseless. It is the chancellor who appoints the search committee and the vice-chancellor,” Bindu said. She added that only the number of members in the selection-cum-search committee has been increased. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala pointed out that as per the amendments, the chancellor can only appoint the VC from a panel recommended by a majority of the members in the search-cum-selection committee. “Your (government’s) majority opinion is being forced on the chancellor and this is dangerous,” he cautioned. This will lead to a scenario in which the governor can appoint only those who are close to the government, he added. Meanwhile, LDF supported independent MLA K T Jaleel’s attempt to weaken the Opposition’s arguments by cautioning that RSS nominees will be appointed VCs if adequate counter-measures are not taken. “The existing law facilitates installation of RSS men at the helm of universities,” Jaleel said. The Opposition hit back saying the amendments were being made to enable appointment of Leftists as VCs. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said enacting such a legislation was “shameful” for the state’s higher education sector and boycotted the passage of the bill along with UDF MLAs. “The enactment of this legislation gives indications of a dangerous trend of the government interfering in the autonomy of the universities and installing its puppets as VCs,” Satheesan said. RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT TO THWART GOVERNOR’S MOVE The subject committee recommendation, deeming the law to have come into force on August 1, has been incorporated in the legislation enacted on Thursday. This is seen as an attempt to circumvent the hurdles associated with the appointment of the next vice-chancellor of Kerala University. Peeved at the varsity senate delaying the selection of its nominee to the VC search committee, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had rolled out the process on August 5. The governor constituted the panel with the rider that the senate nominee would be included in due course. With the amendments coming into effect from August 1, the government hopes the process kick-started by the governor would become void. However, it would depend on whether the governor gives assent to the bill.