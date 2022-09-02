BJP-ruled states as example, PM Modi bats for double-engine in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Highlighting the transformation of BJP-ruled states on the development front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Keralites to support the party for similar results here. “People of Kerala have faith in the party as they have realised that the BJP government is striving to bring a change through development. The speed of development is double in BJP-ruled states as they have a double-engine government. If Kerala gets a double-engine government, it will stimulate development here,” he said during a BJP rally in Nedumbassery, Kochi.

Modi arrived in Kochi on a two-day visit to induct INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, into the Indian Navy and to launch a slew of development projects in the state. Starting his speech in Malayalam, he wished the people of Kerala a ‘Happy Onam’. He went on to list the welfare projects implemented by the Union government in the state.

“The Centre gives priority to the empowerment of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged sections of society. It allotted 2 lakh pucca houses for marginalised sections in Kerala of which 1.3 lakh houses have been built. Over 36 lakh people here have availed the benefits of the medical assistance scheme. The Centre distributed Rs 3,000 crore for the treatment of the poor here,” he said.

The PM said the youth, especially girls pursuing nursing courses, will benefit from his government’s scheme to open one medical college in every district. “The Union government has spent Rs 1 lakh crore on projects to improve infrastructure in Kerala. We are implementing road development projects worth Rs 50,000-crore and have spent Rs 3,500 crore on the development of village roads here. All grama panchayats in the state have been provided high-speed internet through optical cable network. During lockdown, around 1.5 crore people were provided free ration at an expense of Rs 6,000 crore,” Modi said.

Parties shielding the tainted using polarisation: PM

He said corruption was the biggest impediment in India’s march towards development. “When the government initiates action against corruption, we see a new polarisation of political parties to protect the corrupt. I urge you to remain alert against the move to protect the corrupt,” he said.

Modi concluded by paying tributes to the great seers and social reformers of Kerala, including Adi Shankaracharya, Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swami, Ayya Vaikunta Swamikal and Mahatma Ayyankali. The PM later visited Adi Sankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram at Kalady and laid the foundation stone for the new building of Veda Padashala. Modi also offered prayers at the temple.

PM: 1,000 KM OF METRO RAIL WORK IN PROGRESS IN INDIA

The PM said in the past eight years after the NDA came to power, over 500 km of metro rail has been constructed. Till 2014, only 259km was developed, he said, adding, “Construction of another 1,000km is in progress across the country.”

Shipyard, Navy await PM’s word on 3rd carrier

Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Indian Navy are hoping for an announcement from the PM about a third aircraft carrier. Though India will now have two aircraft carriers — INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya — the Navy has been demanding a third one. The Centre has not responded yet.

V Muraleedharan tests Covid positive

Though Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had arrived in Kochi to accompany the PM, he could not attend the functions as he tested Covid positive after reaching the city. Muraleedharan has quarantined himself in the city.

