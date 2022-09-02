Home States Kerala

Guv can’t hold on to Bill without signing for long: Kanam Rajendran

The amendments made to the Lok Ayukta Act have been timely, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The amendments made to the Lok Ayukta Act have been timely, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kanam told reporters in Thalassery on the sidelines of the CPI district conference that the amendment was made after consulting with legal experts including the advocate general.

“The governor can’t keep the bill for long without signing it,” said Kanam. “There are so many means other than the Lok Ayukta to prevent corruption,” he said.About the CM’s invitation to Union Defence Minister Amit Shah for the Nehru Trophy boat race, Kanam said: “It’s up to Amit Shah to decide whether to accept or refuse the invite of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.”

Regarding the expected cabinet reshuffle, he said: “CPI doesn’t wish to have a cabinet reshuffle as the government has completed only one year now. It’s too early to judge the performance of the ministers.”

