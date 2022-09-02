Home States Kerala

Kerala Tourism tries to bring Mani Rathnam's Bombay crew to Bekal Fort

The Department of Tourism is trying to bring the crew of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Bombay’ to Bekal Fort in a bid to promote Bekal as a destination for film tourism and shooting.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Department of Tourism is trying to bring the crew of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Bombay’ to Bekal Fort in a bid to promote Bekal as a destination for film tourism and shooting. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said in the assembly that the department is trying to get Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, and Arvind Swamy among others who were part of the 1995 film to Bekal.

The minister said he spoke with the filmmaker and the latter had agreed to come with his ‘Bombay’ crew.  The movie, starring Aravind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in the lead, tells the story of an inter-religious relationship against the backdrop of riots in Mumbai after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Mani Ratnam and his cinematographer Rajiv Menon catapulted Bekal Fort to international stardom when they shot the hit song ‘Uyire Uyire’ (‘Tu Hi Re’ in Hindi) in the 17th-century fort. Replying to a submission by Udma MLA C H Kunhambu, Riyas said a week-long yearender programme called ‘Bekal Beach Festival’ would be held every year to attract foreign and domestic tourists and travellers to the destination. The tourism department will bring together the District Tourism Promotion Council, Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) and other government agencies to organise the beach festival, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Bombay Mani Rathnam Bekal Fort
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp