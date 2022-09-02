Kerala Tourism tries to bring Mani Rathnam's Bombay crew to Bekal Fort

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Department of Tourism is trying to bring the crew of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Bombay’ to Bekal Fort in a bid to promote Bekal as a destination for film tourism and shooting. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said in the assembly that the department is trying to get Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, and Arvind Swamy among others who were part of the 1995 film to Bekal.

The minister said he spoke with the filmmaker and the latter had agreed to come with his ‘Bombay’ crew. The movie, starring Aravind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in the lead, tells the story of an inter-religious relationship against the backdrop of riots in Mumbai after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Mani Ratnam and his cinematographer Rajiv Menon catapulted Bekal Fort to international stardom when they shot the hit song ‘Uyire Uyire’ (‘Tu Hi Re’ in Hindi) in the 17th-century fort. Replying to a submission by Udma MLA C H Kunhambu, Riyas said a week-long yearender programme called ‘Bekal Beach Festival’ would be held every year to attract foreign and domestic tourists and travellers to the destination. The tourism department will bring together the District Tourism Promotion Council, Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) and other government agencies to organise the beach festival, he said.

