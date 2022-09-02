Vizhinjam protests: Rope in Centre if police can’t give protection, Kerala HC tells state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to provide necessary police protection to the officers and employees of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd and its contractor to carry out the construction of Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a petition filed by Adani port managing director Rajesh Kumar Jha and others seeking police protection for the life of the petitioners, employees and staff as well as subcontractors and their employees for continuing the construction of the seaport project. The court said the public protest cannot extend to obstructing ingress and egress of the petitioners, its sub-contractors, employees or officials to and from the project site or obstructing the activities of the project without any authority of law.

In the interim order, the court observed that the right to agitate or protest against any matters including the neglect and apathy of the state government could not confer a right on the agitators or protesters to obstruct the activities which had been due permissions or trespass into the project site and cause damage to the public property. In case they have any contention with regard to the violation of any of the conditions provided either in the environmental clearance or in the judgment of the National Green Tribunal, they can raise such issues appropriately before the competent authorities in accordance with the law.The court said the public protest could go on peacefully but without causing obstruction and without trespassing into the project area.

The court also ordered that in case the police are unable to maintain law and order in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the Central government. The High Court had time and again held that the right to protest in a peaceful manner could not be curtailed but the protesters had no right to obstruct legally permitted activities in the guise of these protests, whatever be the reasons.

The state government informed the court that it is taking earnest steps to see that the grievances of the local residents are appropriately redressed. The petitioners said from August 16, hundreds of people led by the Latin archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram had been staging protests in front of the project site blocking the entrance. As a result, the construction works had come to a standstill.

COURT MISLED, PROTEST TO CONTINUE: CHURCH

T’Puram: Thiruvananthapuram Latin archdiocese vicar-general Eugine H Pereira said the coastal protest would continue as the High Court had accepted the right to protest. He, however, said the court was misled by the petition in believing that the protest halted the project work. “We have never stopped the work as claimed by Adani ports and construction company. We accept the court order. This protest is for our survival. We are hopeful that the court will see our slogan correctly in its final order,” said Pereira.

