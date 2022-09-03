Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram for Southern Zonal meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union home Minister Amit Shah reached the state capital on Friday evening to attend the Southern Zonal Council meeting hosted by the state government at Kovalam on Saturday. Shah was given a rousing reception at the airport by BJP workers led by district president V V Rajesh. He will inaugurate the 30th Southern Zonal Council meet on Saturday which will be attended by chief ministers and ministers of southern states and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The union minister will also attend a programme organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha.