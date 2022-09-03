Assembly ruckus case: No stay on personal appearance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay further proceedings in the 2015 Assembly ruckus case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram. The court also declined to pass an order exempting Education Minister V Sivankutty, K T Jaleel, MLA, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and other accused persons from appearing in person before the court. The magistrate court has asked them to appear before it on September 14.

The court posted the hearing of the petition filed by Sivankutty, K Ajith, Kunjammad Master, E P Jayarajan, C K Sadasivan and K T Jaleel seeking to quash the order of the magistrate court and discharge them from the case.

The petitioners submitted that they were innocent of the allegations in the case and the findings in the final report were not supported by any legal evidence and are baseless.

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay further proceedings in the 2015 Assembly ruckus case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram. The court also declined to pass an order exempting Education Minister V Sivankutty, K T Jaleel, MLA, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and other accused persons from appearing in person before the court. The magistrate court has asked them to appear before it on September 14. The court posted the hearing of the petition filed by Sivankutty, K Ajith, Kunjammad Master, E P Jayarajan, C K Sadasivan and K T Jaleel seeking to quash the order of the magistrate court and discharge them from the case. The petitioners submitted that they were innocent of the allegations in the case and the findings in the final report were not supported by any legal evidence and are baseless.