By Express News Service

KANNUR: The next assembly session might witness interesting moments as firebrand leader AN Shamseer, reprimanded many a time by Speaker MB Rajesh, is all set to occupy the high pedestal. With Rajesh getting a cabinet berth, the curious role reversal in the House would definitely draw attention. The elevation of Shamseer, an unabashed party leader, to a role which demands utmost composure, came as a surprise.

There were speculations that Shamseer would replace M V Govindan in the cabinet. The new post took even Shamseer by surprise, as was evident from his remark to media on Friday. “Speakers are those who cannot speak,” he said.

A CPM state committee member, Shamseer is representing Thalassery constituency for a second term. He first contested in 2016 after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan decided not to enter the fray.The 45-year-old’s elevation is sure to silence his critics in the party.

They have been saying that he cannot handle major responsibilities, especially after Mohamed Riyas, another young leader from Malabar, was made a minister in Pinarayi 2.0 and given two major portfolios --- PWD and Tourism. The party leadership, however, thought otherwise and has reposed faith in their outspoken leader, who has come up through the ranks and defended it staunchly on every platform.Shamseer, who started off his political career as an SFI activist, became the student wing’s state president in 2008.

He was elected the DYFI district president four years later and was chosen to take on senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran from Vadakara in the general elections. Though he lost by a slender margin, the fight he put up helped him get a seat in 2016 assembly elections. The same year he was elected the DYFI state president, a position which he held until 2018.

