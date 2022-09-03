Home States Kerala

Indian Navy displays might, mesmerises Kochi

The grand function marking the commissioning of INS Vikrant and the unveiling of Indian Navy’s new ensign was an occasion that displayed the Naval grandeur in white.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navy personnel at Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The grand function marking the commissioning of INS Vikrant and the unveiling of Indian Navy’s new ensign was an occasion that displayed the Naval grandeur in white. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on Cochin Shipyard premises was welcomed with a grand 100-men Guard of Honour. Apart from dignitaries, commanding officers and sailors of the previous INS Vikrant which was decommissioned in 1997, Navy veterans, representatives of friendly nations, Cochin Shipyard employees and students of Navy School attended the ceremony.

The ceiling of the venue was decorated with Tricolour and the milestones in the progress of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard were displayed on the walls. Cochin Shipyard chairman Madhu S Nair welcomed the dignitaries and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar briefed the gathering about Navy’s strength and commitment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Vikrant at the starting stage of Amrit Kaal underscores the country’s commitment to strengthen nation’s security over the next 25 years.  Commanding officer of INS Vikrant Captain Vidyadhar Harke declared the commissioning of Vikrant after which the dignitaries were taken on board the aircraft carrier. Modi, Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were taken to the flight deck of Vikrant, where the Prime Minister unfurled the Navy flag with the new ensign.

This was followed by a flypast by various aircraft of Indian Navy displaying the force’s military might. The flypast was led by three advanced light helicopters (ALH) which carried the national flag and the new Navy flag. Three Seaking helicopters, one anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I, three Hawk winged aircraft, three Mig 29 fighter jets, 3 Dornier winged aircraft and three Chetak helicopters.

After the dignitaries left, the invitees were given an opportunity to visit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier. A Seaking helicopter, a Chetak helicopter and a Mig fighter were parked on the flight deck.

NATION’S PRIDE, KERALA’S WILL

India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), commissioned into the Indian Navy on Saturday, is India’s fourth aircraft carrier. The ship was named Vikrant as a tribute to India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. With its commissioning, India now has two operational aircraft carriers.
A British-built aircraft, originally named as HMS Hercules, was purchased in 1957 and was in service from 1961 to 1997. After being decommissioned in 1997, it served as a museum for many years. The ship played a crucial role in the 1971 Bangladesh war.
INS Viraat was first commissioned into the British Royal Navy as HMS Hermes in 1959. It was later sold to India. The carrier was then commissioned into the Indian Navy in May 1987, and served the country for 33 years, before being decommissioned in 2017.
INS Vikramaditya is the only operational aircraft carrier in the Indian Navy now. It first served the Soviet Navy and was later part of the Russian Navy under the name Admiral Gorshkov. The vessel was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2014.
 INS Vishal, an aircraft carrier in the project phase, could be India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Kochi INS Vikrant
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp