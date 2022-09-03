Indian Navy displays might, mesmerises Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The grand function marking the commissioning of INS Vikrant and the unveiling of Indian Navy’s new ensign was an occasion that displayed the Naval grandeur in white. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on Cochin Shipyard premises was welcomed with a grand 100-men Guard of Honour. Apart from dignitaries, commanding officers and sailors of the previous INS Vikrant which was decommissioned in 1997, Navy veterans, representatives of friendly nations, Cochin Shipyard employees and students of Navy School attended the ceremony.

The ceiling of the venue was decorated with Tricolour and the milestones in the progress of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard were displayed on the walls. Cochin Shipyard chairman Madhu S Nair welcomed the dignitaries and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar briefed the gathering about Navy’s strength and commitment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Vikrant at the starting stage of Amrit Kaal underscores the country’s commitment to strengthen nation’s security over the next 25 years. Commanding officer of INS Vikrant Captain Vidyadhar Harke declared the commissioning of Vikrant after which the dignitaries were taken on board the aircraft carrier. Modi, Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were taken to the flight deck of Vikrant, where the Prime Minister unfurled the Navy flag with the new ensign.

This was followed by a flypast by various aircraft of Indian Navy displaying the force’s military might. The flypast was led by three advanced light helicopters (ALH) which carried the national flag and the new Navy flag. Three Seaking helicopters, one anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I, three Hawk winged aircraft, three Mig 29 fighter jets, 3 Dornier winged aircraft and three Chetak helicopters.

After the dignitaries left, the invitees were given an opportunity to visit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier. A Seaking helicopter, a Chetak helicopter and a Mig fighter were parked on the flight deck.

NATION’S PRIDE, KERALA’S WILL

India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), commissioned into the Indian Navy on Saturday, is India’s fourth aircraft carrier. The ship was named Vikrant as a tribute to India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. With its commissioning, India now has two operational aircraft carriers.

A British-built aircraft, originally named as HMS Hercules, was purchased in 1957 and was in service from 1961 to 1997. After being decommissioned in 1997, it served as a museum for many years. The ship played a crucial role in the 1971 Bangladesh war.

INS Viraat was first commissioned into the British Royal Navy as HMS Hermes in 1959. It was later sold to India. The carrier was then commissioned into the Indian Navy in May 1987, and served the country for 33 years, before being decommissioned in 2017.

INS Vikramaditya is the only operational aircraft carrier in the Indian Navy now. It first served the Soviet Navy and was later part of the Russian Navy under the name Admiral Gorshkov. The vessel was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2014.

INS Vishal, an aircraft carrier in the project phase, could be India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier.

