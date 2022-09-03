Journalist Ravi Varma passes away at 60

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior journalist Ravi Varma also known as Ravindranath passed away on Friday. He was 60. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kakkanad where he was admitted following cardiac arrest. Ravi was unmarried and was staying with his sister at Lili Bhavan, Vadakekkota, Tripunithura. It was around 10.30 am that Ravi suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to Ernakulam Government Medical College.As his condition deteriorated on the way, he was admitted to a private hospital. He was declared dead around 12 pm. He started his journalism career with Deshabhimani daily and wrote extensively on politics, sports and movies. He left the organisation as chief sub-editor in 1993 and joined Malayalam daily Sadvaartha.He also worked with Asianet and was the first bureau chief of Asianet News channel in Kochi.The cremation will be held in Tripunithura at 11 am on Saturday.