Nepotism charges mar appointment of K Surendran’s son in biotech centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of nepotism have emerged in connection with the appointment of BJP state president K Surendran’s son KS Harikrishnan as technical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram under the Union government. Surendran has termed the allegation baseless and said he will cooperate with any attempts to bring out the truth behind the appointment.

RGCB had invited applications for three posts, including that of technical officer in December last year. In the post reserved for OBC category, the minimum eligibility criterion was BTech with 60% marks. A total of 48 candidates were chosen for the selection process. After an objective type examination in the forenoon of April 25 this year, a written examination was held in the afternoon the same day.

After first two rounds, Harikrishnan and three other candidates were selected for a practical (skill) exam the next day. Nepotism charges emerged after the other shortlisted candidates came to know in due course that Harikrishnan was selected for the post.

The other candidates alleged they were kept in the dark by RGCB when they asked details of further proceedings after the practical examination. RGCB has maintained that all rules were followed in the selection process and that the candidate was chosen purely on the basis of merit. “My son’s appointment was purely on the basis of merit and all due procedures were followed. Neither I nor any other person intervened in the selection process,” Surendran said.

‘Appointment illegal’

Terming BJP state president K Surendran’s son’s appointment in RGCB as ‘illegal,” LDF convener E P Jayarajan demanded a probe into the selection.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of nepotism have emerged in connection with the appointment of BJP state president K Surendran’s son KS Harikrishnan as technical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram under the Union government. Surendran has termed the allegation baseless and said he will cooperate with any attempts to bring out the truth behind the appointment. RGCB had invited applications for three posts, including that of technical officer in December last year. In the post reserved for OBC category, the minimum eligibility criterion was BTech with 60% marks. A total of 48 candidates were chosen for the selection process. After an objective type examination in the forenoon of April 25 this year, a written examination was held in the afternoon the same day. After first two rounds, Harikrishnan and three other candidates were selected for a practical (skill) exam the next day. Nepotism charges emerged after the other shortlisted candidates came to know in due course that Harikrishnan was selected for the post. The other candidates alleged they were kept in the dark by RGCB when they asked details of further proceedings after the practical examination. RGCB has maintained that all rules were followed in the selection process and that the candidate was chosen purely on the basis of merit. “My son’s appointment was purely on the basis of merit and all due procedures were followed. Neither I nor any other person intervened in the selection process,” Surendran said. ‘Appointment illegal’ Terming BJP state president K Surendran’s son’s appointment in RGCB as ‘illegal,” LDF convener E P Jayarajan demanded a probe into the selection.