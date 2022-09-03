Home States Kerala

Pinarayi and Stalin discuss Mullaperiyar dam issue

Issues relating to the Mullaperiyar dam are also understood to have figured in the discussions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrives at Trivandrum International  Airport on Friday | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin on various issues on Friday ahead of the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam on Saturday. Issues relating to the Mullaperiyar dam are also understood to have figured in the discussions.

According to a note from the Chief Minister’s Office, Pinarayi suggested that chief minister-level talks can be held after conducting preliminary discussions on various issues between the chief secretaries of both states.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj praised Kerala’s IT-related development initiatives. He said a high-level team from Tamil Nadu will visit Kerala to study more about the state’s digital university and other educational initiatives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and ministers of southern states and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will participate in the council meeting being hosted and chaired by Kerala.

