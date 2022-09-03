Home States Kerala

Proud moment for ship tech dept of CUSAT with induction of INS Vikrant

Prof V Sivaprasad, senior faculty of DoST, who was invited to the function, said it was a proud moment for him personally after seeing so many of his students at the Cochin Shipyard

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

V Sivaprasad (L) with his former students at the venue of the launch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Cochin Shipyard on Friday proved to be a get-together of sorts for the alumni of the Department of Ship Technology (DoST) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Prof V Sivaprasad, senior faculty of DoST, who was invited to the function, said it was a proud moment for him personally after seeing so many of his students at the Cochin Shipyard, most of whom were also part of the prestigious INS Vikrant project.

“My heart was filled with happiness after seeing so many of my former students from the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin Shipyard during the INS Vikrant commissioning,” he said. Cochin Shipyard’s Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair, who led from the front during the building and transferring of the Rs 20,000 crore aircraft carrier, is also a former student of Cusat’s ship technology department.

“Some of the slokas recited by the Prime Minister pleasantly surprised me,” he said. The Prime Minister recited the portion from Yukti Kalpataru, the famous treatise in Sanskrit on shipbuilding written and compiled in the 12th Century by king Bhoja of Dhara of the Paramara dynasty, said Sivaprasad.

“What I usually teach ‘out of syllabus’ for B-Tech Naval Architecture students in the 7th semester was mentioned by Modiji in his chant during INS Vikrant commissioning speech,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Vikrant Cochin Shipyard Cusat
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp