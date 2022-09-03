Shamseer to be Kerala Speaker, MB Rajesh ‘minister-select’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking everyone by surprise, the CPM on Friday named AN Shamseer as the assembly speaker to replace MB Rajesh, who would now don the minister’s role in Pinarayi 2.0 in place of MV Govindan. Govindan resigned from the cabinet on Friday, five days after he was selected to succeed an unwell Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the CPM state secretary. Sources said Rajesh will now get his excise and local-self government portfolios.

The day-long CPM secretariat meet held on the day discussed various possibilities. There were speculations that the party will choose another Kannur leader. However, since former health minister K K Shailaja was not considered owing to CPM’s single-term norm for ministers, Shamseer was the party’s natural choice. There were speculations that Shamseer, a party state committee member, will be made minister. However, he was named as the party’s candidate for the speaker post.

This surprised many, given Shamseer’s track record in the assembly. The two-time MLA from Thalassery is considered a firebrand leader known for being at the forefront of taking on the Opposition UDF in the house. In fact, his selection could well be the party’s strategy to deal with the Opposition with an iron hand.Meanwhile, leaders at the meet also pointed out that a senior leader should be considered as the replacement of Govindan, who was number two in the cabinet.

Rajesh’s swearing-in likely on September 6

The party zeroed in on Rajesh in view of his long-time experience as MP and his stellar performance as the speaker. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took a stance in his favour. Rajesh’s entry into the cabinet was expected sooner or later. Though his name had been considered for a cabinet berth right after the second Pinarayi government assumed office, he was appointed as speaker.

The new role as minister will help Rajesh, now a CPM state committee member, politically too as he has been staying away from active politics for the last one year. Shamseer will be formally elected as speaker when the assembly convenes for the next session. If the UDF fields a candidate, it would necessitate an election. Rajesh is expected to be sworn-in on September 6. No discussions were held on inducting another minister in place of Saji Cherian, who stepped down recently following his controversial remarks on the Constitution.

