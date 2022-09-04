Home States Kerala

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Chandy Oommen among eight young Kerala leaders to accompany Rahul Gandhi's foot march

Chandy Oommen, son of former chief minister Oommen Chandy (R). (File Photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight young leaders from the state will accompany Rahul Gandhi in his 3,500-kilometre-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting from Kanyakumari on Wednesday.

Prominent among them include national Youth Congress outreach cell chairman Chandy Oommen.

The padayatra will pass through 12 states and culminate in Jammu and  Kashmir in 150 days. As many as 118 Bharat 'padayatris' have been chosen by the Congress national leadership from across the country.

Apart from Chandy Oommen, the other Bharat Padayatris from the state include Youth Congress state secretary G Manjukuttan, NSUI national coordinator and KSU general secretary Nabeel Kallambalam, former Sevadal president M A Salam, Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress state general secretary Sheeba Ramachandran, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan national convener D Geethakrishnan, former Chalakudy assembly seat candidate K T Benny and Mahila Congress Palakkad district vice-president Fathima Ibrahim.

While Chandy Oommen had evinced keen interest in taking part in the yatra aimed at "step by step, unite India", some of them were recommended by the state Congress leadership or handpicked by the central leadership.

"I was interviewed by Mukul Wasnik and Digvijaya Singh over the phone during which they asked me whether it was possible to walk 3,500km, any illness I have, my experience in walking long stretches and the possibilities of cutting short the padayatra in case of an emergency," Chandy Oommen told TNIE.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy's son has bought four pairs of walking shoes, a dozen or so white kurta and pyjamas and a few white T-shirts.

For Nabeel, 28, the youngest among the lot, being a part of the BJY is like a dream come true. 

"I am going to be a part of history being made by the Congress party. We all have been asked to report to Kanyakumari on Sunday for two-day training. In the telephonic interview by the central leaders, their main question was about my fitness and stamina," Nabeel told TNIE.

When TNIE got in touch with Fathima, she was attending a farewell programme hosted by the local Congress leadership in Palakkad. An elated 46-year-old told TNIE that her service to the party over the last 25 years has been rewarded. 

The eldest among the eight-member group is Salam, 48.

