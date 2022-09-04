Home States Kerala

Fresh charges surface against K Surendran’s son’s posting

Published: 04th September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after allegations of nepotism were levelled in the appointment of BJP state president K Surendran’s son K S Harikrishnan as a technical officer (OBC category) at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, fresh allegations have come up against the examination process itself. The other applicants have alleged that the lab exam too was a farce.

They say during the second leg of the exam, the majority of questions were from biotechnology when the qualification sought was BTech in mechanical engineering. In the tier-1 exam, there were 100 questions having two marks each.

“The questions were asked from outside the trade. Also, from the 48 applicants who wrote the examination, only four were shortlisted. There is a conspiracy behind this too and also in the practical exam held,” said an applicant.

